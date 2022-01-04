GOP group dedicated to electing Republicans at state level highlights record 2021 fundraising

EXCLUSIVE: A GOP political organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the nation is spotlighting what it calls a "record" fourth-quarter fundraising haul in an off-election year.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) will announce Wednesday that, along with its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF), it hauled in a combined $14.3 million in fundraising during the final three months of 2021, which the RSLC said is the most it’s ever brought in during the fourth quarter.

The RSLC, in sharing its fundraising figures first with Fox News, noted that the $33.3 million it and the SGLF raised in total in 2021 outpaced by $14 million their previous odd-year record set in 2019.

"We are excited about the historic year we had in 2021 of shattering fundraising expectations and delivering huge wins in blue states like Virginia and New Jersey, but the fight is far from over," RSLC president Dee Duncan said.

Pointing to strong performances by Republicans in statewide and legislative elections in Virginia and New Jersey in November, Duncan argued that "the success we had in November has already motivated the national liberal money machine to ramp up its pledged spending ahead of 2022, as the left’s only recourse is to try to buy elections in order to compensate for being on the wrong side of every key issue this cycle."

And he urged that "we will need more record-breaking quarters going forward to recruit, train, and support strong Republican candidates across the country, so we can continue winning and holding the line against socialism in the states."

The RSLC, in a release announcing their fundraising figures, spotlighted that the GOP won back the majority in the Virginia House of Delegates despite being outspent by a two to one ratio, and that Republicans flipped seven seats in New Jersey's legislature from blue to red.

The RSLC emphasized that the expansion of their digital fundraising program – which raised 68% more in 2021 than in its inaugural year of 2020 – fueled the committee's overall fundraising.

The RSLC reported raising $7.7 million online last year, with nearly 50,000 new online donors.