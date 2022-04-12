Google to invest $9.5B in offices, data centers, create 12,000 US jobs in 2022: Pichai

Google plans to invest $9.5 billion and create at least 12,000 new jobs in the United States in 2022.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said the company, over the last five years, has invested more than $37 billion in offices and data centers in 26 states across the nation, touting the creation of 40,000 full-time jobs.

"Today, we’re announcing plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in our U.S. offices and data centers in 2022," he said. "Along with these investments, we expect to create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs by the end of the year, and thousands more among our local suppliers, partners and communities."

Pichai said the company plans to open a new office in Atlanta this year, and is "making progress" on its new downtown office in Austin, Texas. Pichai said the company is continuing to invest in data centers in Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma.

Pichai also said the funds will be directed to data centers in Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado, and committed to continuing to invest in the company’s "long-term office presence" in New York.

In California, Google will continue to invest in its offices, and plans to open a new office in Portland.

"It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work," Pichai said. "Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities."

Pichai said Google’s "contribution to communities starts with the jobs we create, both directly and indirectly."

"According to new research published by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute today, creating one job at a high-technology firm generates over four more jobs in the local economy," he said.

"At the same time, our investments in data centers will continue to power the digital tools and services that help people and businesses thrive," Pichai said, adding that Google is working toward running its offices and data centers on "carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030."

To do that, Pichai said the company is aiming to set new standards for "green building design."