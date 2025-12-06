Google, Apple urged by House committee to pull apps tracking ICE agents

The House Committee on Homeland Security called on Google and Apple to outline what action is being taken to remove apps that allow users to track federal immigration agents in efforts to send warnings about immigration enforcement activity.

The committee sent letters on Friday to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook singling out ICEBlock, an app previously used to monitor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Google said in October that ICEBlock was never available on its Play Store and that similar apps were taken down over policy violations. Apple also said at the time it removed ICEBlock and other tracking apps from its App Store following pressure from the Trump administration.

The House lawmakers argued in the letters that the apps risk "jeopardizing the safety of DHS personnel" and requested a briefing by Dec. 12.

APPLE TAKES DOWN ICE TRACKING APPS AFTER PRESSURE FROM BONDI

The letters demanded that Google and Apple ensure these apps cannot be used to target agents or obstruct immigration enforcement operations.

The committee claimed that while free speech is protected, it does not include advocacy that incites imminent lawless action.

The letters were delivered following criticisms that these apps allow users to anonymously track the movements of federal agents, including those from ICE and Customs and Border Protection, to warn of immigration sweeps as part of President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

CONSERVATIVES RALLY AROUND APPLE REMOVING ICE-TRACKING APPS TO PROTECT LAW ENFORCEMENT

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that such apps "put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs."

Apple has cited violations of its policies against content that could harm individuals or groups.

Claims that the app served as a tool to harm law enforcement officers are "patently false," according to ICEBlock's website.

"ICEBlock is no different from crowd sourcing speed traps, which every notable mapping application, including Apple's own Maps app, implements as part of its core services," the website reads. "This is protected speech under the first amendment of the United States Constitution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are determined to fight this with everything we have," the website added of the app removals. "Our mission has always been to protect our neighbors from the terror this administration continues to reign down on the people of this nation. We will not be deterred. We will not stop."

The app removals followed a surge in ICEBlock downloads. It had more than a million users before being taken down.

"Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move," ICEBlock's website reads.

Reuters contributed to this report.