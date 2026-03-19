Gold Trump coin moves forward after Treasury invokes rare authority

The U.S. Mint is moving forward with a gold commemorative coin featuring President Donald Trump after a federal arts commission approved a design Thursday, with Treasury officials citing a legal authority that allows the inclusion of a sitting president despite longstanding restrictions.

FOX Business confirmed with a source familiar with the Commission of Fine Arts that the design shown is the mock-up approved by the panel, clearing a key step toward production of the coin.

The move is notable because federal law traditionally bars living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency, but Treasury officials say a separate statutory authority allows the minting of gold coins that can feature the sitting president, setting up a potential break from long-standing precedent.

"As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump," U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement provided to FOX Business.

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Beach added that the proposed commemorative gold coin would be separate from circulating currency and fall under the Treasury secretary’s discretion.

"The Secretary has sole discretion on final design selection," the statement said, noting the process followed review opportunities presented to advisory bodies.

The move would mark a rare instance of a sitting U.S. president appearing on a government-issued coin.

Treasury officials pointed to a provision under federal law, 31 U.S.C. § 5112, that allows the secretary to authorize bullion and proof gold coins with specifications, designs and inscriptions determined at their discretion.

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The authority allows coins to be issued "in accordance with such designs… and inscriptions as the Secretary… may prescribe from time to time," according to the statute cited by Treasury officials.

The Treasury statement also noted that the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) declined to review the proposed designs, while the Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) "has taken every opportunity to review thus far."

Officials said the Mint fulfilled its statutory obligation to seek CCAC input despite the panel opting not to weigh in on the designs.

The approved design features Trump in a suit and tie with a stern expression, leaning forward with his hands resting on a desk in a forceful pose, according to materials presented to the commission.

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The coin includes "LIBERTY" along the top and the dates "1776–2026," marking the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The reverse side is expected to depict a bald eagle in flight alongside traditional inscriptions including "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "E PLURIBUS UNUM."

The Associated Press first reported that the Commission of Fine Arts approved the design without objection during its March meeting on Thursday.

The effort represents a departure from traditional practice, as U.S. currency has historically avoided depicting living individuals, though commemorative and bullion coins operate under different rules.

Officials said the coin will be part of a limited production run, with final details on size and denomination still under consideration.

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The coin is tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026, with Treasury officials framing the effort as part of a broader initiative to mark the milestone.

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.