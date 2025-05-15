Gig economy titans Uber, DoorDash back Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ in Capitol Hill push

The leaders of two of America’s largest gig-economy companies refreshed their support for key provisions in President Donald Trump’s "Big Beautiful [Budget] Bill" currently matriculating through the House of Representatives.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted his support for the "No Tax on Tips" section Wednesday, after the House Ways & Means Committee held a marathon, overnight hearing to approve the legislation – and disapprove of several Democratic amendments.

Khosrowshahi praised Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., as well as Trump, saying Uber drivers and couriers should be included in those considerations.

"Thanks to POTUS and Rep. Jason Smith for backing all tipped workers no matter how they work," he said.

LAS VEGAS RIDESHARE DRIVERS LAUD TRUMP'S AWESOME NO TAX ON TIPS PLAN AS HARRIS HOLDS RALLY ACROSS TOWN

"Let’s get this done."

Meanwhile, DoorDash co-founder Tony Xu shared a photo of several DoorDashers on the steps of the Capitol – saying that 40,000 of them and their colleagues advocated to lawmakers in one form or another to pass a "tax break on their hard-earned tips."

"The House’s budget bill is an important step in making No Tax on Tips a reality," Xu said.

NORQUIST: ALL THE REASONS TRUMP'S TAX-FREE TIPS PLAN IS BRILLIANT

By the end of the congressional all-nighter, at least one Democrat and one Republican lawmaker had fallen asleep at the dais, and the Big Beautiful Bill was passed 26-19 on a party-line vote.

Trump first floated a No Tax on Tips idea, almost coincidentally with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, but the policy appeared to stick to the GOP nominee more than the Democrat.

At the time, Las Vegas rideshare drivers notably told Fox News Digital they were overjoyed at the news, with at least one registered Democrat driving an Uber at the MGM Grand saying he would be crossing party lines to vote for Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[F]or those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips," Trump said in June 2024.

"It's been a point of contention for years and years and years, and you do a great job of service, you take care of people and I think it's going to be something that really is deserved," he said at the time.