Georgia Secretary of State looks forward to 'beating' Dems in court over 'very strong' voting rights case

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster Tuesday that he is ‘looking forward’ to ‘beating’ the Democrats in the court of law over the voting rights suit, arguing the state has ‘a very strong case.’

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER: I'm the first secretary of state to introduce photo I.D. for absentee ballots. And that's what they're currently using in Minnesota. So why is it OK for the Democrats to do it in Minnesota but not Republicans here in Georgia? We're going to win on that. We're going to win every single point. And I'm looking forward to meeting them and beating them in a court of law.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HIRING ANTITRUST LAWYERS FOR ‘US VS GOOGLE’

We have record registrations, record turnout of all demographic groups…

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Our group of attorneys have been in conference last week and will be getting back to the judge with our initial filings and we look forward to it. We have a very strong case.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: