Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Georgia Secretary of State looks forward to 'beating' Dems in court over 'very strong' voting rights case

Justice Department sues Georgia over the state’s voting rights law

close
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses the DOJ's suit against the state's voting rights law. video

Georgia Secretary of State looks forward to 'beating' Dems in court over 'very strong' voting restrictions case

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses the DOJ's suit against the state's voting rights law.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster Tuesday that he is ‘looking forward’ to ‘beating’ the Democrats in the court of law over the voting rights suit, arguing the state has ‘a very strong case.’

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER: I'm the first secretary of state to introduce photo I.D. for absentee ballots. And that's what they're currently using in Minnesota. So why is it OK for the Democrats to do it in Minnesota but not Republicans here in Georgia? We're going to win on that. We're going to win every single point. And I'm looking forward to meeting them and beating them in a court of law.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HIRING ANTITRUST LAWYERS FOR ‘US VS GOOGLE’

We have record registrations, record turnout of all demographic groups…

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Our group of attorneys have been in conference last week and will be getting back to the judge with our initial filings and we look forward to it. We have a very strong case.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

close
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defends the state's voting laws, arguing the state will 'win on every single point.' video

Georgia Secretary of State defends voting restrictions: We have a very strong case

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defends the state's voting laws, arguing the state will 'win on every single point.'