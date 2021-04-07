Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: 'Biden is lying to the American people'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, while discussing President Biden speaking out again in support of the MLB along with other organizations and companies boycotting the new voting law, argued that the president is "lying to the American people" on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

GOV. KEMP SLAMS LEFT'S 'OUTRAGEOUS' CLAIMS ON GEORGIA ELECTION LAW: 'HYPOCRISY RUNNING RAMPANT'

GOV. BRIAN KEMP: President Biden’s lying to the American people and our own citizens here in Georgia. I just laughed to myself, Maria, when he's talking about we need to smarten up. I mean, look at his own state of Delaware. They actually call your name out before you go vote in the precinct so people could challenge you. Could you imagine if we had that in our law? I mean, the world would be falling apart right now. He needs to focus on his own state and not worry about Georgia.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

[Corporations protesting Georgia] folded like a wet dishrag to the cancel culture. I mean, it is woke in real life and Americans and Georgians should be scared. I mean, what event are they going to come after next? You know, what value that you have, the way that you live your life are they coming after next? Are they going to come after your small business next? Because that's who's getting screwed here, Maria. It's the small business people that would have profited from the All-Star Game being at Trust Park at the home of the Atlanta Braves.

...

We had a 351% increase in absentee ballots by mail and the signature match process just did not work very well. You can't take the time to really scrutinize that – it’s antiquated. It takes a long time to process, long time to count. And that's the reason we put the voter I.D. on there – to make it more secure and also to speed the process up. The other side, they're not talking about speeding the process up and making it easier for the county elections officials. The same thing, we did not have ballot boxes before this law in Georgia. So we had to deal with that because that was done by emergency rule, by the secretary of state in the state election board. And that's really where the just of all these things came from.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW