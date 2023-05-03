Georgia Gov Kemp signs bill to prevent repeat of Zuckerberg investments in 2024 elections

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a prohibition on county election office donations.

Kemp signed Georgia's Senate Bill 222 on Wednesday, making it a felony for county governments to receive money toward election costs from private organizations, including nonprofits.

The law is a victory for Georgia Republicans who have voiced concern over private donations funding electoral infrastructure since the 2020 election.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Center for Tech and Civic Life is at the center of the debate – the billionaire's nonprofit poured more than $400 million into election offices across the U.S. in 2020.

Election offices in Georgia received approximately $45 million from the Zuckerberg-funded organization.

The majority of Center for Tech and Civic Life money funneled into the state went to Democrat-leaning counties.

Georgia is the 24th state to adopt similar regulations on election funding following the 2020 election.