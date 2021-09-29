Lt. General Keith Kellogg: Milley remained consistent with recommending 2,500 troops stay in Afghanistan

Former VP Pence National Security Adviser Lt. General Keith Kellogg joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday, asserting Gen. Mark Milley remained consistent with recommending that 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan. Kellogg made these comments after top military officials on Tuesday testified that they advised that the U.S. should maintain a presence of at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan after Biden claimed he was never told.

WHITE HOUSE ASKS CONGRESS FOR $6.4 BILLION TO RESETTLE TENS OF THOUSANDS OF AFGHAN REFUGEES

LT. GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: There's real consistency here because Mark Milley was the chairman for President Trump as well. Before that, he was chief of staff of the army, and you had a lot of the same intelligence people and operations people that have carried on two administrations because they are professionals out there. The numbers you are hearing, 2,500 are the same numbers we were told back when the Trump administration was still there. This was a decided number that came from the CIA and the State Department, came from the intelligence community, the DNI came out of DOD.

This number is very consistent. So when they said 2,500, resonated with me because that's the number we were told that was the baseline number. So when we put together the Doha agreement…we knew that was a number we were going to go to and then hold. We were going to stay at 2,500 with over 3,000 paramilitaries supported by the CIA. The 5,000 NATO troops that were there, keep Bagram Air Base open until all the conditions of the agreement were met, and only when they were met would we move…to the full removal, and that would have meant it would have been a government of reconciliation with the Taliban and with the Afghani government. That was the number one goal we had…in the Doha agreement.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: