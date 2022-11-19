Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him

Nine members of House Financial Services Committee received donations from Bankman-Fried, other FTX employees

close
'The Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort joined 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss the fallout from the collapse of FTX and scrutiny facing A-list celebrities and the SEC chair. video

Sam Bankman-Fried used FTX funds as his own 'personal piggy bank': Jordan Belfort

'The Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort joined 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss the fallout from the collapse of FTX and scrutiny facing A-list celebrities and the SEC chair.

Members of the House Financial Services Committee have received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Sam Bankman-Fried and others at his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX.

Nine members of the House Financial Services Committee have received money from FTX totaling just over $300,000, according to a review of Federal Election Commission records by the Washington Free Beacon

FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED HIT WITH CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT THAT ALSO NAMES BRADY, BUNDCHEN, SHAQ, CURRY

FTX founder

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., Feb. 9, 2022. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bankman-Fried was a major contributor to Democratic candidates during the midterm election cycle, funneling most of his donations through a political action committee called Protect Our Future PAC.

Rep. Chuy Garcia, a Democrat from Illinois, is the only member of the committee who publicly pledged to return a $2,900 contribution from Bankman-Fried. The lawmaker was also the beneficiary of a nearly $200,000 ad blitz funded by Protect Our Future PAC.

Bankman-Fried funneled an estimated $262,200 to Republicans throughout the 2021-2022 election cycle, according to FEC records. His contributions to Republicans paled in comparison to the nearly $40 million he contributed to Democratic campaigns but still represented a significant sum, compared to most Americans.

HERE ARE THE DEMS WHO BENEFITED FROM THE LEFT-WING PAC THAT FTX FUNNELED $27M THROUGH

Maxine Waters at congressional hearing

Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California and chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, during a hearing in Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

When asked whether Democrats who received campaign cash from FTX should give it back, committee chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters said, "Well, I don't want to get into that. As a matter of fact, both sides, Democrats and Republicans, have received donations. So thank you."

Overall, in 2021 and 2022, Bankman-Fried donated nearly $38 million to various candidates and PACs, mainly giving his cash to Democratic candidates and left-wing groups, according to Federal Election Commission filings (FEC). 

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FTX Arena in Miami at night

FILE - Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File / AP Newsroom)

The majority of his political givings, though, went to the Protect Our Future PAC, a group founded in January that is dedicated to boosting candidates committed to preventing future pandemics.

On Wednesday, Bankman-Fried was hit with a class action lawsuit filed by investors alleging that he and other high-profile celebrities – such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Stephen Curry – violated Florida law and made consumers suffer more than $11 billion in damages.

Fox News' Kristen Altus and Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.