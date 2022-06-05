Expand / Collapse search
France in talks with UAE to replace Russian oil supplies, finance minister says

The European Union's Russian crude ban comes amid Russia's war on Ukraine, which reached 100 days Friday

France is in talks with the United Arab Emirates to replace Russian oil purchases, which will stop after the imposition of a European Union ban on Russian crude, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Sunday.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives before a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 4, 2022. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"There are discussions with the United Arab Emirates. We have to find an alternative to Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

