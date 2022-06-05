France in talks with UAE to replace Russian oil supplies, finance minister says
The European Union's Russian crude ban comes amid Russia's war on Ukraine, which reached 100 days Friday
France is in talks with the United Arab Emirates to replace Russian oil purchases, which will stop after the imposition of a European Union ban on Russian crude, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Sunday.
"There are discussions with the United Arab Emirates. We have to find an alternative to Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.