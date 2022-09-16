Expand / Collapse search
Government Spending

Former Reagan adviser slams Biden, Democrats' spending bills: 'Government spending is taxation'

August CPI report shows inflation at 8.3% year over year, 0.1% month over month

Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer slams Democrats’ stimulus spending which is exacerbating the inflation crisis. video

Government spending is taxation: Art Laffer

Former economic adviser for President Reagan Art Laffer labeled government spending "taxation" Friday and criticized the "additional burdens" put on the economy due to Democrats' spending bills. On "Mornings with Maria," Laffer also discussed the dropping participation rate in the economy which he argues is a consequence of stimulus spending. 

WHOLESALE INFLATION DECLINES IN AUGUST, BUT PRICES REMAIN NEAR MULTI-DECADE HIGH

ART LAFFER: Full employment - I would describe it in terms of the participation rate, not in terms of the unemployment rate. That's just me. And our participation rate has dropped dramatically. People have left the labor force in droves because of the stimulus spending that you were describing. But just hold back for a second. They call it stimulus spending. But have you ever heard of a poor person spending himself into wealth and spending beyond what they should be doing, courts and roads and military? And that is not stimulative. Government spending is taxation. So all stimulus spending does it lowers the secular growth rate of the United States. We are becoming Japan. We are becoming Europe because of what we call stimulus spending, which is nothing more than placing additional burdens on the economy.

Former economic adviser to President Reagan Art Laffer discusses August inflation reports and the economic situation under the Biden administration. video

Fed needs to ‘rip that bandage off’ to tackle inflation: Art Laffer

