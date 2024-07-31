Former president of PayPal announces party switch, endorses Trump: 'crossing the Rubicon'

Former president of PayPal David Marcus announced he has switched political parties and endorsed Donald Trump via X, the site formerly known as Twitter.



The tech entrepreneur, who recently headed up Messenger at Meta, announced he was "crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party" as well as the campaign of former President Donald Trump.



In his lengthy post, Marcus cites an "eye-opening process of disenchantment, zero-basing lifelong beliefs, and rebuilding" in order to reach his ultimate conclusion.



UNITED AUTO WORKERS UNION ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT



"I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump. Many — including a former version of myself — get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I finally broke free from it."



"My journey has been a gradual political 180 from where I stood in every previous election. It has been an eye-opening process of disenchantment, zero-basing lifelong beliefs, and rebuilding from there," wrote Marcus.



Marcus cited an anecdote where, in 2017, he was enlisted to raise $100M from Silicon Valley for the Democratic National Convention in order to "prevent a repeat of Hillary Clinton’s inadequate, outdated 2016 campaign."

Marcus was shocked to discover that the DNC only intended to use a "single-digit percentage" for tech purposes.



He also cites a 2019 incident after testifying on Meta's behalf at the Senate and the House. He recalls, "at the time, I still believed the mainstream idea that Democrats were all about serving the People. However, I was shocked to learn that, for the most part, Republicans cared more deeply about their constituents, while Democrats, in my experience, cared more about government power and control."



The former PayPal president posited, "this trend of spinning and manufacturing a parallel reality to serve the Dem agenda, solidified by complicit mainstream media, hit home with the Hunter Biden laptop story, the coordinated vilification of President Trump and his followers, and President Biden’s cognitive decline — depriving voters of a voice in a proper primary. These examples displayed the hubris of the current Dem leadership."



TRUMP DECLARES SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS



"You must think the American people are fools to believe the spin on these issues. I despise this elite vs. general population ideology viscerally. This version of the Democratic Party is sidelining moderates and centrists and has adopted an increasingly leftist ideology," wrote Marcus.



David Marcus is aligned with Trump on technology innovations like crypto and AI as well as foreign policy--especially the Middle East. Marcus opined, "on Iran, this administration is continuing a misguided Obama-era plan to bring Iran closer to the West by unfreezing Trump-era sanctions, thus giving the Mollahs’ regime the ability to fund terrorism and pursue its anti-America, anti-Israel, and anti-Jewish agenda."



"I believe we need a President who is unequivocally pro: America, the Constitution, business, Bitcoin/crypto, innovation, Israel, small government, legal immigration, free speech, meritocracy, and common sense — and anti: regulatory proliferation, illegal immigration, unjust wars, Iran’s current regime, and domestic groups that oppose American values."