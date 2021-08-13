Former CT senator: Biden made ‘real mistake’ pulling US troops as Taliban advances through Afghanistan

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman argued President Biden made a "real mistake" by removing U.S. forces from Afghanistan on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday, claiming the move is creating a humanitarian crisis.

JOE LIEBERMAN: What's happening now in Afghanistan is a real nightmare. It's a diplomatic nightmare for the security for the United States, but it's also a humanitarian nightmare for the people of Afghanistan.

I think that the decision he made to pull all of our troops out and stop our air power support of the Afghans was a real mistake. And the American military and intelligence community was warning him that exactly what's happening right now was a distinct possibility if we pulled back, because to a certain extent, I'm afraid this administration was relying on promises that the Taliban made that they would not take advantage of the American exit to try to control and capture the country…

It's a basis for President Biden to say, 'The Taliban did not keep its promises to us. This policy is not going in the direction I wanted. It's wrong, and it hurts the Afghan people who stood with us for a long time, it threatens the women of Afghanistan. And therefore, I'm not going to bring out American close air power support on August 31 as I said, and I'm going to leave some of those two or 3,000 troops there.

Going in, presumably, to help evacuate American personnel as a way to say to the Afghan military, we're with you, and to say to the Taliban, cut it out, stop your advance or you're going to face the force of the American military.

