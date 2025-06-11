Foreign nationals can now join waitlist for Trump's $5M fast-track to US citizenship

Foreign nationals with an extra $5 million can now register to be notified about when they can sign up to receive a fast pass to U.S. citizenship, also known as the "Trump Card."

President Donald Trump shared information about the program on Truth Social Wednesday night.

"FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!" the post said. "Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World. It’s called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN. To sign up, go to – TRUMPCARD.GOV."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reposted Trump’s social media message, saying in another post, "The wait is over." He then shared a link to the Trump Card website for people to get more information.

The site shows an image of a gold card with Trump’s headshot on it, which says, "The Trump Card." It also has his signature on the card and the number 5,000,000.

Lutnick was a guest at Axios’ streamed event, Building the Future, last month, where he told the company’s co-founder, Mike Allen, that the card's website would be up and running in about a week.

"The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register. And all that will come over a matter of the next weeks — not months, weeks," Lutnick said.

He acknowledged not everyone will be able to afford the Trump Card, but it will be available to those who can afford to help America pay off its debt.

"Why wouldn’t they want a plan B that says God forbid something bad happens, you come to the airport in America and the person in immigration says, ‘Welcome home.’ Right? As opposed to, ‘Where the heck am I going if something bad’s happening in my country,’" Lutnick continued.

He noted that everyone will be vetted for a card, adding those who come in with $5 million for a visa are going to be "great people who are going to come and bring businesses and opportunity to America. And they’re going to pay $5 million."

Lutnick offered one more hypothetical scenario, saying if 200,000 people purchase the card for $5 million, that's $1 trillion.

"Remember, we get 280,000 visas per year now for free, not counting the 20 million people who broke into this country for nothing under Biden," Lutnick said. "And, so, I want you to think about that. We give it away for free and said Donald Trump’s gonna bring in a trillion dollars for what purpose? To make America better. And it makes perfect sense to me."

Trump has previously touted his plan before to attract the world’s wealthiest to become U.S. citizens, though it comes at a time when he is both clamping down on illegal migration and as universities are increasingly in the spotlight amid soaring school costs and crippling student loans.

In an interview in February with Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier on "Special Report," Lutnick said all candidates will be "deeply vetted."

"These are vetted people," Lutnick told Baier. "These are going to be great global citizens who are going to bring entrepreneurial spirit, capacity and growth to America. If one of them comes in, think of the jobs they are going to bring with them, the businesses they are going to bring with them. And they are going to pay American taxes as well. So, this is huge money for America."

