Florida Democrat county commissioner 'proudly' endorses DeSantis: 'He's done an incredible job'

Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner says Gov. DeSantis has put Floridians first and should be re-elected

Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner, a Democrat, detailed Monday why he broke party lines and endorsed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election over Democrat Charlie Crist, telling "Varney & Co." he plans to campaign for the governor every day until Election Day.

DAVE KERNER: Yes, I have endorsed Governor Ron DeSantis. I do so proudly, and I am very much committed to campaigning every day, as you highlighted, and making sure that Governor DeSantis gets across the finish line with a big win. 

LARRY KUDLOW: THESE ISSUES ARE GOING TO DECIDE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

It’s really not about Charlie Crist. He has a long record of service in this state, in elected office. Really what I’d like to do and what I’ve seen firsthand with my experience as a county mayor working with Governor DeSantis has been, quite honestly, he’s done an incredible job for the state of Florida. So it’s more about his record of service, what he’s done for the state of Florida, how he’s put Floridians first. I’d like to focus more on what he’s done for the state and why he should be re-elected, and I do think he should be. 

