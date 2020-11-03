Florida voters approve $15 minimum wage hike

Voters in Florida approved a graduated minimum wage hike that would raise the starting rate for workers in the Sunshine State to $15 per hour by 2026.

The measure, known as Amendment 2, will raise the minimum rate to $10 per hour on Sept. 30, 2021. In the years that follow, there will be annual $1 increases until $15 per hour is reached.

Afterward, the minimum wage pay rate will be tied to inflation.

The current minimum wage in Florida is $8.56, while the federal base pay rate is $7.25.

It has been estimated that the measure will lift pay for about 2.5 million workers in the state.

Florida is the eighth state to commit to raising wages to $15 per hour, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

While proponents believe higher wages will help families by paying workers a livable wage, critics claim that business owners may not be able to afford increased payroll costs.

