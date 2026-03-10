Federal court terminates Biden-era student loan plan affecting millions nationwide

A federal appeals court on Monday officially finalized the termination of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, the Biden program that significantly lowered repayment rates for millions of student loan borrowers.

The judgment, issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, reverses a lower court’s February dismissal of a Republican-led legal challenge against the SAVE plan. That ruling was issued by Judge John Ross of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Originally introduced in 2023 under former President Joe Biden, the SAVE plan was hailed as the "most affordable repayment plan ever created" for federal student loan borrowers. The program was the first and only plan in history that prevented the balance from ever growing by subsidizing 100% of all unpaid monthly interest.

More than 7 million student loan borrowers reportedly remain enrolled in the SAVE plan as of the fourth quarter.

Student loan borrowers enrolled in the SAVE plan have been urged to explore switching to a new repayment program.

Among alternative options, the Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan sets monthly payments at 10% to 15% of discretionary income over a 20 to 25-year period.

Under the Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), passed last year under President Donald Trump, the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) will become available starting July 1, 2026. RAP uses a sliding scale of 1% to 10% of a borrower’s total Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) and requires 30 years of payments for all participants.

Borrowers pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), a federal program that cancels remaining student debt after 10 years of qualifying public service, should verify their eligibility and file an application to reclaim credit for the months when their SAVE plan progress was effectively frozen.

Monday’s decision has effectively resolved a years-long legal battle between Republican-led states and the federal government. The ruling comes after nearly 8 million borrowers paused payments under "litigation forbearance" following an earlier injunction, and it follows a brief period of confusion when a lower court attempted to dismiss the case after a settlement with the Trump administration.