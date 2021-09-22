FDA expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots for seniors, high-risk people: reports

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots today for people above the age of 65 or who are at high risk, according to preliminary reports.

The rumored greenlight was reported by multiple outlets, including Bloomberg.

The expected announcement comes after an advisory group serving the FDA overwhelmingly rejected a sweeping White House plan to dispense third shots to nearly everyone.

The panel instead endorsed booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine only for senior citizens and those at high risk from the virus.

Fox News has reached out to the FDA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.