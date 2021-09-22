Expand / Collapse search
FDA expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots for seniors, high-risk people: reports

An advisory group serving the FDA rejected a White House plan to dispense third shots to nearly everyone

CDC to meet on COVID booster shots

Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil discusses confusion regarding COVID booster shots and vaccine mandates, arguing the fundamental problem in society is 'trust.'

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer booster shots today for people above the age of 65 or who are at high risk, according to preliminary reports.  

The rumored greenlight was reported by multiple outlets, including Bloomberg.

FILE: In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP)

The expected announcement comes after an advisory group serving the FDA overwhelmingly rejected a sweeping White House plan to dispense third shots to nearly everyone. 

The panel instead endorsed booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine only for senior citizens and those at high risk from the virus.

Fox News has reached out to the FDA.

