Politics

FDA gets complaint of one more infant death related to baby formula

The FDA said it has launched an investigation

FDA: 'Right to be concerned' over slow response to baby formula shortage

Radio host Tammy Bruce says when there's accountability, there's 'more of an effort to make things go well' on 'Fox Business Tonight.' 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it was notified of one more infant death in January potentially related to Abbott Laboratories' baby formula and the agency has started a probe.

FDA logo

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo / Reuters)

Abbott initiated a recall of its infant formula products and closed its Michigan plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants, worsening a shortage among multiple manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues.