Facebook to provide 'reliable information' across platforms once presidential winner is projected

Facebook said Thursday evening it would provide "reliable information" across its platforms once either President Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected as winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The social media giant said it would rely on "Reuters and a majority of independent decision desks at ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN and AP," to project a winner before running notifications across the top of Facebook and Instagram.

Those notifications will read “A Presidential Winner Has Been Projected -- <name> is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election.”

The notification will also include a timestamp for an added layer of information for people who see it.

In addition, Facebook said it will apply labels with the projected winner on Trump and Biden's posts with a link to its Voting Information Center to provide additional information on the election results.

Word of the new notifications comes as Facbook has seen a rise in reports of innacurate election claims as vote-counting continues in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

"While many of these claims have low engagement on our platform, we are taking additional temporary steps, which we’ve previously discussed, to keep this content from reaching more people," a Facebook spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "These include demotions for content on Facebook and Instagram that our systems predict may be misinformation, including debunked claims about voting."

In addition, Facebook will limit the distribution of Live videos related to the election.

According to the Fox News Decision Desk, former Biden was leading nationally as of early Friday with 264 electoral votes and 50.5% of the popular vote compared to President Trump's 214 electoral votes and 47.9% of the popular vote.

