Facebook's Oversight Board to announce decision on Trump ban Wednesday

Facebook's Oversight Board is expected to announce its decision on whether to indefinitely suspend former President Trump from Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday.

The board in January accepted a case referral from Facebook to examine the ban, as well as to provide policy recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader.

FACEBOOK REMOVES TRUMP INTERVIEW WITH DAUGHTER-IN-LAW LARA TRUMP

Facebook moved to block Trump "indefinitely" after the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that they "believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Trump was also permanently banned from Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube after the riot.

Last month, Facebook removed a video of an interview with Trump conducted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, saying any content "in the voice of Donald Trump" would be scrubbed from the social media platform.

TRUMP 'MOVING FORWARD' WITH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM OF HIS OWN: SOURCES

A group of Trump officials were sent an email from a Facebook employee before the interview was posted, warning that any content posted on Facebook and Instagram "in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platforms (including new posts with President Trump speaking)" and warned that it "will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it."

"This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates," the email, posted on Instagram by Trump's son, Eric Trump, stated.

The interview was eventually posted to Lara Trump's Facebook page, but was later taken down.

"Hi folks," a Facebook employee wrote in an email to her with the subject line "Content Removal."

TRUMP RETURNING TO SOCIAL MEDIA WITH PLATFORM OF HIS OWN, ADVISER SAYS

"We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump's Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking," the Facebook employee wrote. "In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts."

Lara Trump posted the email to her Instagram.

A source familiar confirmed the authenticity of the messages to Fox News.

But amid his indefinite suspension from social media, Trump allies have told Fox News that the former president plans to start a platform of his own.

"We're moving forward," one source said last month. "And President Trump will have his voice back one way or another."

"It's not good what’s going on. They are trying to completely silence us," the source continued.

The source added: "It's not going to work out all too well though, because we’re firing away and starting up our own stuff right now."