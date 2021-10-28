Facebook name change draws skepticism on social media

As Facebook plans to go all-in on the metaverse , a virtual-reality space where users can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment, the tech giant has announced it will take on a new name: Meta.

The switch has not resonated well, however, as initial responses online have mostly consisted of jokes and mockery.

#BREAK Facebook's new company name is Meta



It still has all the same problems it had this morning. pic.twitter.com/3AROaibCeU — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) October 28, 2021

Never Meta social network that didn't poison our brains, tbh — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 28, 2021

"Our new name is Meta" pic.twitter.com/laGWvJ7Vs1 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 28, 2021

Some others have pointed out the name change should not absolve Facebook (the platform) of recent controversy.

Can't have problems with Facebook if the company isn't called Facebook #Meta pic.twitter.com/AdZvrD1bWi — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) October 28, 2021

"I am sorry that Facebook made everyone racist but I don't see what that has to do with Meta, your honor" pic.twitter.com/NvaFKevLKD — Low Quality Facts (@lowqualityfacts) October 28, 2021

The name change was announced in tandem with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's aspiration for a "metaverse" — the virtual universe consisting of social media outlets, shopping, etc. (Think "Ready Player One.")

Back in my day we called it Facebook, not Meta. pic.twitter.com/9rvv0yeTkn — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 28, 2021

Then there's this gem: the name-change prediction a full week before it was officially announced.

