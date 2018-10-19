Facebook CEO Zuckerberg hires Nick Clegg, former UK leader, to run 'global affairs'

Facebook has hired Nick Clegg, a former U.K. deputy prime minister, to run its global affairs and communications division as the social media giant struggles with political pressure on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean over its handling of users' personal data and fake news.

Clegg starts Monday and will answer to Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer, according to the Financial Times. He replaces Elliot Schrage, who announced his resignation in June but will remain a company adviser.

The appointment of the head of Britain’s Liberal Democrats comes as the social media giant struggles with anger in both the European Union and the United States over data protection missteps and resulting prospects for increased government regulation.

Clegg, 51, has been a member of the European Parliament and is a former European Commission trade negotiator.

His appointment signals the interest Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has in smoothing the currently strained relations with the EU.