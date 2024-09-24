'Exploiting Americans' data': House Intel demands 'critical' briefing on CCP-linked company Temu

EXCLUSIVE: The House Intelligence Committee is requesting a briefing from the FBI and Securities Exchange Commission on Chinese Communist Party-linked e-commerce company Temu and its parent company Pinduoduo (PDD) amid concerns of exploitation of U.S. data.

Fox News Digital obtained a letter led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

The lawmakers wrote regarding Temu and PDD, noting PDD is listed on the NASDAQ and "subject to United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission purview."

"Multiple entities, ranging from U.S. Senators, to the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, states’ Attorneys General, and countless others, have previously raised alarm over the practices of Temu and PDD — ranging from possible trade, slave labor, and national security concerns," they wrote.

In 2023, Google suspended the PDD app, arguing it "exploited a zero-day vulnerability that allows them to surreptitiously take control of millions of end-user devices to steal personal data and install malicious apps."

The lawmakers stressed that they are "concerned about the protection of Americans' data."

"Analogous to Congress’ action on TikTok, the relationship between the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese national security laws, and Americans' data must be understood," they wrote. "We have concerns that the CCP has undertaken yet another attempt to exploit the democracy, free market principles, and the personal and economic data of the United States."

The lawmakers are now requesting a joint briefing from the FBI and the SEC on whether the bureau has provided any intelligence to the SEC regarding the issues related to Temu and PDD.

The lawmakers are also demanding answers on whether any laws or policies are standing in the way of information sharing between the intelligence community and the SEC and more.

The letter was signed by every Republican member on the House Intelligence Committee.

"The relationship between Temu, their parent company PInduoduo, and the Chinese Communist Party’s national security laws raise serious concerns that the CCP has taken another effort, beyond TikTok, to exploit Americans’ data and undermine our democracy," LaHood told Fox News Digital.

LaHood said Temu has "abused our trade laws" and warned that its Chinese ownership "has elevated the risk to American consumers, with the potential to allow private and sensitive data to be transferred to foreign adversaries."

"Given the widespread and growing public security concerns regarding Temu, which is listed on the NASDAQ, it’s critical that our federal partners at the FBI and SEC brief the Intelligence Committee to ensure Congress conducts proper oversight on growing threats from the CCP," LaHood said.

The demand for a briefing comes amid concerns from officials in states across the nation alleging the "disturbing" collection of U.S. consumer data and illegal forced labor practices.

Last year, the House Intelligence Committee revealed "disturbing information about Temu’s failure to comply with American laws prohibiting the use of forced labor by Uyghurs."

Temu, at the time, admitted it did not have a policy in place to prohibit the sale of goods from Xinjiang, the location of the CCP’s ongoing genocide against Uyghurs. Temu also said it is not subject to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Temu did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.