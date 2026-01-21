Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ex-Trump special envoy to Ukraine lands new job in private sector

Keith Kellogg joins Washington-based consulting and advisory firm

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker joins 'Mornings with Maria' to break down Ukraine’s peace talks, rising European tensions and why the Trump administration is positioning itself as the key force capable of ending the war. video

Ukraine refuses to surrender territory as Putin presses for more land

Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, has joined a Washington-based consulting and advisory firm, according to an announcement shared Wednesday.

David Urban, the managing director at BGR Group, said Kellogg has joined the firm's advisory board.

"Incredibly proud that my friend @generalkellogg is now my colleague at the #BGRGroup! For over 58 years @generalkellogg has served our nation with distinction. First as a decorated combat veteran, then as a distinguished public servant," Urban wrote.

BGR Group welcomed Kellogg in a statement, saying he brings "decades of elite military and White House leadership experience shaping global national security policy."

NATO AMBASSADOR SAYS UKRAINE PEACE DEAL COULD BE 'ON THE CUSP' AS NATIONS NEAR FINALIZATION OF SECURITY PACT

A U.S. envoy speaks with a conference organizer during a security forum discussion.

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, U.S. special presidential envoy for Ukraine, speaks with Katarzyna Pisarska, chair of the Warsaw Security Forum, in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 30, 2025. (Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fox News reported in November that Kellogg was expected to leave his post at the end of the year after reaching the end of his allowable term as special presidential envoy.

Kellogg was initially appointed by Trump as special envoy to Russia and Ukraine before his role was narrowed to focus solely on Ukraine.

NBC News reported that Kellogg was seen as too pro-Ukraine by Russia and was excluded from negotiations to end Moscow's war.

TRUMP TOUTS 'TREMENDOUS PROGRESS' BUT SAYS HE'LL MEET PUTIN AND ZELENSKYY 'ONLY WHEN' PEACE DEAL IS FINAL

Two officials shake hands before the start of a formal meeting.

U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands ahead of a meeting in Rome, July 9, 2025. (Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Kellogg is a former American general, too close to Ukraine. Not our kind of person, not of the caliber we are looking for," a Russian official told NBC News in March.

The Trump administration has spent more than a year pursuing a peace deal to end the nearly four-year war between Moscow and Kyiv, but those efforts have so far proven elusive.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Wednesday in Davos that he and Jared Kushner would travel to Moscow once again to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to go over a deal that could see the end of the war.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., discusses President Donald Trump's tariffs and his upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Trump, Putin agree to summit in Alaska in effort to end Russia-Ukraine war

Putin has stuck to his maximalist demands in negotiations, but Witkoff told Bloomberg he believes a deal could be close to being finalized.

"The Ukrainians have said that we’re 90% done. And I agree with them. In fact, I think that we’ve made even more significant improvement over this past weekend," he said.

Fox News' Gillian Turner contributed to this report.