Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page agrees to private interview

By PoliticsFOXBusiness

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, (R-Va.), on former FBI attorney Lisa Page initially defying a Congressional subpoena and FBI agent Peter Strzok's upcoming testimony.

America may get some answers about possible FBI animus to President Trump from former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s lover Lisa Page this week after denying a GOP subpoena for her testimony.

“Late last night through her attorney Lisa Page did agree to appear for a private interview on Friday voluntarily,” Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday.

While they are still working out the details, he said, it’s an important and positive development.

“We have been trying for 7 months to talk to Lisa Page and it was very disturbing when she refused to appear,” he added.

Page remains under the subpoena and her comments could provide key insights into the FBI’s investigation into bias against the president.

