Eugene Scalia gets Trump nod for Labor Secretary

President Trump, as expected, nominated Eugene Scalia, the late Justice Antonin Scalia's son, to be the next Secretary of Labor.

Scalia, currently a partner at Gibson, Dunn and Cructcher LLP, is "a renowned labor, employment, and regulatory lawyer. He has previously held several positions in the Federal Government" according to a White House statement.

Additionally, he "served as a lecturer in labor and employment law at the University of Chicago Law School and as an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law. Mr. Scalia received his undergraduate degree, with distinction, from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, graduating cum laude and serving as editor-in-chief of the University of Chicago Law Review" the statement added.

Trump announced his intent to nominate Scalia following the resignation of former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta who stepped down after criticism over his handling of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual crimes case while he was a federal prosecutor in Florida.

Since that time, Epstein committed suicide during his incarceration in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan for sex-trafficking crimes.

Scalia will face a confirmation hearing when Congress returns from summer break in early September.