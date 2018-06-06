EU to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting in July

article

The European Union announced on Wednesday it would impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States beginning in July, in response to President Donald Trump’s duties on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.

“This is a measured and proportionate response to the unilateral and illegal decision taken by the United States to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports,” Cecilia Malmström, the European commissioner for trade, said in a statement. “What's more, the EU's reaction is fully in line with international trade law. We regret that the United States left us with no other option than to safeguard EU interests.”