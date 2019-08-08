Equinox, SoulCycle boycott is an ineffective strategy: Anthony Scaramucci

SkyBridge Capital founder and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told FOX Business the call to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle over their owner’s ties to President Trump will backfire and become an ineffective strategy.

“The boycott, it’s ineffective, it’s not going to get the required results,” he said during an interview on “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Thursday.

Scaramucci said there are other ways to express one’s political opposition without invoking the boycott of a business.

“Michael Jordan had the best line ever. They asked him if he was a Democrat or Republican and he says, ‘hey, both sides buy sneakers,’” he said.

Model Chrissy Teigen and comedian Billy Eichner are among the several celebrities who called on social media users to cancel their Equinox and SoulCycle memberships after it was revealed that Stephen Ross, the owner of the two companies, is hosting a fundraiser for the president.

“We are in a politically divided country now. I just wish we could be neutral as related to our commercial and capitalist aspects,” Scaramucci said.

Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins NFL team, defended his plan to host the fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday.

“I have always been an active participant in the democratic process," Ross said in a statement on Thursday. "While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about. I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions."