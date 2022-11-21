Expand / Collapse search
EPA quietly pushes expensive carbon tax

The EPA's proposal would have the cost per metric ton rising each decade

Climate reparations an attempt to bribe smaller countries: Mandy Gunasekara

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a significant increase in the social cost of carbon emissions

Policymakers use the social cost of carbon to calculate economic damages associated with a rise in greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels. 

Cap and Trade Carbon Emissions

FILE: Emissions rise from the BP Plc Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.  (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Federal agencies under the Biden administration have been using a value of $51 per metric ton of CO2 – which in itself was a steep climb from the Trump administration’s $1 per metric ton. 

Now the EPA is proposing to go even higher, at $190 per metric ton. Among other effects, raising this cost is likely to raise the prices at the gaspump. 

The EPA floated the new metric before a proposal from the Interagency Working Group, which helps coordinate the federal government’s approach to calculating the metric. 

In the September draft proposal, the agency concluded that the $190 per metric ton would necessarily climb to $410 in 2080 by the year 2080. It also included proposed methane regulations, pegging methane at $1,600 per ton. 

Still, the proposal for a drastic increase likely won’t be implemented any time soon. 

The United Nations’ new climate chief, Simon Stiell, recently told The Associated Press that he would settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action, given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 