EPA quietly pushes expensive carbon tax

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a significant increase in the social cost of carbon emissions.

Policymakers use the social cost of carbon to calculate economic damages associated with a rise in greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Federal agencies under the Biden administration have been using a value of $51 per metric ton of CO2 – which in itself was a steep climb from the Trump administration’s $1 per metric ton.

Now the EPA is proposing to go even higher, at $190 per metric ton. Among other effects, raising this cost is likely to raise the prices at the gaspump.

The EPA floated the new metric before a proposal from the Interagency Working Group, which helps coordinate the federal government’s approach to calculating the metric.

In the September draft proposal, the agency concluded that the $190 per metric ton would necessarily climb to $410 in 2080 by the year 2080. It also included proposed methane regulations, pegging methane at $1,600 per ton.

Still, the proposal for a drastic increase likely won’t be implemented any time soon.

The United Nations’ new climate chief, Simon Stiell, recently told The Associated Press that he would settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action, given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.