Fmr Energy Secretary on how Biden can 'do more' to help

Renewable energy an ‘important component’ to moving economy forward, former energy secretary stresses

Biden can ‘do more’ on energy policies: Fmr Energy Sec. Brouillette

Former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette joined "Varney & Co.," Tuesday, to discuss how Biden can "do more" with his policies, stressing that renewable energy is an "important component" to moving the economy forward.

EARLY HEAT WAVES STRAIN ENERGY GRIDS IN PARTS OF US

DAN BROUILLETTE: If you look back at the history of mankind, what you'll see is a transition, not from one fuel source to another… What you really see at the end of the day is a transition from less energy to more energy, because that's what it takes to run the economies, not only here in the United States, but all around the world, and then even more specifically, what we see is a transition for less energy-dense sources like biomass and wood, to more energy-dense sources like oil…gas and coal. 

Former Energy secretary told FOX Business that Biden can 'do more' to help. (Steve Reigate/Pool Photo via AP / AP Newsroom)

Of course, nuclear and renewables are an important component of that portfolio, that stack of energy supply, if you will. But the transition shouldn't be from one source to another. We need all of them. We need all forms of energy to produce these important…move these important economies forward…create the jobs that Americans and all world citizens are looking for.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Former energy secretary on Biden’s policies, gas prices

