Energy expert sounds alarm on Biden selling oil to China: 'Worthy of congressional investigation'

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner raised concerns Monday about President Biden reportedly selling one million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a Chinese gas giant linked to son Hunter Biden, telling "Varney & Co." it's an "outrageous sale."

DANIEL TURNER: This is pretty remarkable. Of all the gin joints in the world, of oil companies in the world, we chose to use one company in China that Hunter Biden is a part-owner and investor. You can argue the release of strategic petroleum reserves as a hedge on rising prices, and we have, and said it’s a terrible idea.

GOP HAMMERS BIDEN FOR ALLOWING EMERGENCY OIL RESERVES TO GO TO CHINA: ‘COMPROMISING OUR ENERGY SECURITY’

The next step is why are we selling it to the communist Chinese and then the third step is again, of all the oil companies that are brokering this deal, the one that the president’s son is a part-owner investor? I don’t know if he profited, I don’t know if he got a commission, but it’s just beyond curious and definitely worthy of a congressional investigation that his firm had a hand in this outrageous sale of our strategic reserves.

