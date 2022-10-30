Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Elon Musk took over Twitter last week and immediately fired several pro-censorship executives

Elon Musk has threatened their echo chamber: Carol Roth

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo and former investment banker Carol Roth weigh in on 'The Evening Edit' as the Tesla CEO takes control of Twitter and fires top executives.

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday.

Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.

The company promptly emailed him with the subject line: "Managing Twitter 101," adding that he had just 30 days to complete the informational course.

"Hey Elon, its time to start Managing @Twitter 101," the email read. "M101 covers what it means to be a good manager at Twitter by showing you how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers, and demonstrate care for your team."

Elon Musk speaks at meeting in Norway

"Psst… you've only got 30 days to finish this mandatory course. And once you're done, we'll enroll you in Managing @Twitter 201," the email continued.

"Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was autogenerated," Musk wrote on Twitter, adding a pair of laughing emojis.

Left-leaning commentators have spread fear that Twitter will become a right-leaning messaging tool under Musk's leadership. Critics were outraged when Musk announced the firings of several top executives at the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

Gadde led the company's push to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story first published in the New York Post prior to the 2020 election.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Musk's stated goal in purchasing Twitter was to protect the freedom of speech, saying in a statement last week that a public square open to diverse opinions is necessary for democracy to thrive.