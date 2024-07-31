Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's challenge to fight

Space X CEO Elon Musk responded to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s challenge to fight on Wednesday, simply saying, "I accept."

In a video Monday, Maduro was seen holding a cellphone as he declared war on Musk, alleging social media platform X owner Musk wants to invade Venezuela with his space rockets.

"Elon Musk, you are desperate. You went off the rails. Control yourself, or you will fail just like these right-wing-led all-American politicians," Maduro said in the video. "Elon Musk, whoever messes with me dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk. You want to fight? Let’s have it, Elon Musk.

"I am ready. I am the son of Bolivar and Chavez. I am not afraid of you, Elon Musk," Maduro continued. "Let’s go at it, wherever you want, as we say in Caracas in the neighborhoods. If you want it, I want it, Elon Musk. Just say where."

Musk later responded to a post about the challenge on X, writing: "I accept."

The challenge comes after Maduro was declared the winner of the country's presidential election on Sunday after securing more than 50% of the vote, although the opposition contends that the results are not accurate.

As the results were reported, Musk shared videos of Venezuelans tearing down images of Maduro and toppling statues of Hugo Chavez.

"Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk," Maduro stated.

Social media erupted after learning Musk had accepted Maduro’s challenge.

"I'm putting my money on Elon. He's a towering figure and has the mindset of a honey badger," one user wrote.

"Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight. Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight lol," Musk responded, referring to a once scheduled fight between him and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Another user on X asked who would win the fight between Maduro and Musk, the latter of whom replied, "If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela. If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars."

And in one other post, Musk said Maduro will "chicken out."

Anti-government protests have continued in the days following the election, which the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council handed to the incumbent with an alleged victory margin of 51% compared to 44% support for opposition.

Pre-election polling (which is illegal in the country) showed that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez had double the support that Maduro and his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) had.

Venezuelans took to the streets in peaceful protest, but Maduro sent out police to crackdown on them and to clear the streets, leading to violent clashes and escalation.

Protesters pulled down statues of Hugo Chavez to express their rage over the result and the alleged fraud.