Donald Trump and the Justice Department are attacking each other with ‘hammer and tongs': Former DOJ attorney

Trump's legal battle with the Department of Justice is no longer about misplaced documents, argues John Yoo

Donald Trump and the Justice Department are attacking each other with ‘hammer and tongs’: John Yoo

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, former deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo weighed in on the Department of Justice's decision to release pictures of the documents seized during the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's home, arguing that this decision could negatively impact the remainder of the investigation. 

JOHN YOO: This picture is actually attached to the public filing that the Justice Department made late last night. And this is why I was saying it's like they're really going at each other with hammer and tongs now because that picture wasn't necessary. But the reason they included it is because President Trump's defense in part has been, well, these papers are mixed up with lots of other papers. It was a chaotic move. We didn't really know they were there, might have been an honest mistake. That picture is not from the basement storage room where the papers were supposed to be held. 

A Mar-A-Lago security member at former President Donald Trump's house

A Mar-A-Lago security member at former President Donald Trump's house at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

These pictures are documents apparently, they're held in President Trump's personal office, maybe even from his desk. And the reason they're displayed like that is because they have those top secret covers, which all classified documents should have to make it clear anyone looking at them would know they're classified and hold national defense secrets. Not like they're just pieces of paper piled in there were Time magazine covers and old passports. 

TRUMP SLAMS DOJ'S FILING OPPOSING 'SPECIAL MASTER,' ALLEGATION HE TRIED TO 'OBSTRUCT' PROBE: 'I DECLASSIFIED!'

Former deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo discusses the latest details emerging from the FBI’s controversial raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’  video

FBI’s raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is about ‘flexing the muscles’: Former DOJ attorney

Former deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo discusses the latest details emerging from the FBI’s controversial raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’ 