Donald Trump and the Justice Department are attacking each other with ‘hammer and tongs': Former DOJ attorney

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, former deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo weighed in on the Department of Justice's decision to release pictures of the documents seized during the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's home, arguing that this decision could negatively impact the remainder of the investigation.

JOHN YOO: This picture is actually attached to the public filing that the Justice Department made late last night. And this is why I was saying it's like they're really going at each other with hammer and tongs now because that picture wasn't necessary. But the reason they included it is because President Trump's defense in part has been, well, these papers are mixed up with lots of other papers. It was a chaotic move. We didn't really know they were there, might have been an honest mistake. That picture is not from the basement storage room where the papers were supposed to be held.

These pictures are documents apparently, they're held in President Trump's personal office, maybe even from his desk. And the reason they're displayed like that is because they have those top secret covers, which all classified documents should have to make it clear anyone looking at them would know they're classified and hold national defense secrets. Not like they're just pieces of paper piled in there were Time magazine covers and old passports.

