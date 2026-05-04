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DOJ files complaint against Minnesota over climate lawsuit targeting energy companies

The Justice Department sued Minnesota over the state’s climate lawsuit against energy companies

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The Justice Department filed a complaint against Minnesota on Monday over the state’s climate lawsuit against energy companies, arguing the case improperly attempts to regulate global greenhouse gas emissions and override federal authority.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, seeks to block enforcement of Minnesota’s state court lawsuit, which DOJ officials say burdens domestic energy development and conflicts with federal law.

The department said the filing advances President Donald Trump’s executive order directing the DOJ to protect American energy from what the administration describes as state overreach.

"President Trump promised to unleash American energy dominance, and Minnesota officials cannot undermine his directive by mandating that their woke climate preferences become the uniform policy of our Nation," Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement.

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