DNC fundraising lagged behind the RNC in July

The Democratic National Committee raised $7.7 million in July, far less money than its Republican counterpart brought in, according to new campaign finance disclosures.

Last month, the Republican National Committee fundraised about $20.8 million, ending the month with $43.5 million cash on hand, filings with the Federal Election Commission show. The DNC, meanwhile, closed out the month with a little more than $9 million in cash, filings show. It’s not unusual for the party currently in control of the White House to out-earn the opposition — especially when the challenger’s primary field is so crowded.

The DNC’s July fundraising included $5.7 in individual contributions. It also revealed that it owed about $5.6 in debt. The RNC, meanwhile, nabbed $11 million in individual contributions and reported no debt.

While a slew of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, including frontrunners Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have vowed to not accept money from PACs ahead of the election, the DNC took in donations from PACs linked to the drug company Pfizer, the National Association of Realtors and the law firm Duane Morris, according to a Politico report.

Deloitte donated the most to the DNC, contributing $90,000 in July.

Labor union groups, including the American Federation Of State, County & Municipal Employees; American Federation of Teachers; and the United Auto Workers, also contributed a combined $500,000 to the DNC last month, Politico reported.

The disclosure comes ahead of a major DNC meeting in San Francisco this weekend, which will give 13 presidential contenders the opportunity to meet with DNC delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, is not scheduled to be among the candidates, though Politico reported that a campaign aide will attend the event in his place.

