Disney fans turn on company over Florida bill controversy

The Walt Disney Company saw fans from both sides of the political aisle turn on the company over its response to the Florida parental rights bill.

Disney has been a vocal opponent of the Sunshine State bill backed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, even as polls show the bill growing in popularity.

That hasn’t stopped critics from both sides of the aisle to slam the Mouse House over its activism against the bill or slow opposition to the bill.

DISNEY’S LEFT-WING ACTIVISM CREATES ‘ENVIRONMENT OF FEAR’ THAT IS ‘DAMAGING MORALE,’ SOME WORKERS SAY

Conservatives spoke out against Disney’s activism against the Parental Rights in Education bill while liberals, who dubbed the legislation the "Don’t Say Gay" bill, criticized Disney for their political donations to politicians in the state who passed the bill.

"Canceled my Disney plus subscription today. Parents have EVERY right about their children's education," one commentator wrote on a Facebook video posted by Disney. "I do not like that Disney and some of its employees think they can force things on parents as well as miss represent a bill protecting young children.

"The company donated money to politicians behind the scene 5 million dollars in Florida. To enact a don’t say gay bill and now Disney has to have emergency meetings to try to stop it," another commentator wrote in Disney’s Facebook reviews section . "Honestly. Disney ain’t no ally. They need there (sic) gay staff to revolt."

"I'm torn...love the content but disappointed by Disney's lack of courage and willingness to support the Don't Say Gay bill in Florida. Bowing down to hatred and giving money to bigots in exchange for preferential treatment saddens me," another reviewer wrote. "I love the content and was planning to delete my account but I'm torn as my nieces and nephews use my account."

"How do you explain to a 10-year-old that Disney promulgates hate?" the reviewer asked.

Disney paused the donations to Florida politicians, but that was not enough to quell the brewing storm inside the company, leading to an LGBTQ walkout from several U.S. locations earlier this week.

The walkout organizers gave a list of demands to their employer amid the protest, ordering Disney to cease all campaign donations to politicians that voted for the "Don't Say Gay" bill indefinitely, end all investment in Florida until the bill is repealed, make "substantial contributions" to human rights advocacy groups and expand the company's LGBTQ content.

Friday saw the internal rift in the Mouse House grow larger as several religiously and politically conservative Disney employees anonymously sent an open letter warning the company not to take political stances that alienate some workers and parts of Disney's audience, and claiming that Disney has become "an increasingly uncomfortable place to work" for those who don't agree with "explicitly progressive" policies.

Disney did not respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

Fox Business’ Breck Dumas and Tyler O’Neil contributed reporting.