Disney's Bob Iger says he would consider role in Biden administration: Report

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said Wednesday that he would consider a role in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration if one was offered.

“Giving back in some fashion -- serving our country in some fashion -- is certainly something that I would consider seriously,” Iger said during a Bloomberg interview with Carlyle Group executive David Rubenstein. “But a lot of it would depend on what it is, what the opportunity is, and whether I thought it would be something that I would both be stimulated by and be good at.”

It’s unclear whether Iger has had discussions with the Biden-Harris transition team regarding a specific role. Biden has already announced a number of key Cabinet appointments, including Janet Yellen as treasury secretary and Ron Klain as chief of staff.

Iger, 69, served as CEO of Disney from 2000 until early 2020. During his tenure, Iger was the driving force behind several key acquisitions, including Disney’s purchases of Marvel in 2009 and certain Fox film and television assets in 2019.

Last February, Iger stepped down as CEO in favor of his successor, Bob Chapek. However, Iger has continued to work closely with Chapek in recent months as Disney attempts to navigate difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iger is expected to step down as executive chairman in December 2021.

The longtime Disney executive was considered a potential candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020 until the Fox deal, the terms of which required him to stay on in a leadership role. Axios reported in 2017 that Democratic insiders had pushed Iger to run.

Iger addressed his rumored presidential aspirations during the Bloomberg interview.

“I was seriously considering it,” Iger said. “But I’m not sure I would have gotten as far as actually running. I was starting to think more and more about how difficult the path might be in the Democratic Party for a businessman to actually get the nomination.”

