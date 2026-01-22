Expand / Collapse search
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asks Trump to commute sentence

Ex-biotech entrepreneur serving 11 years in federal prison, scheduled for release in December 2031

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has filed a request asking President Donald Trump to commute her federal prison sentence, according to the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney.

The commutation request was filed in 2025 and is currently listed as pending, meaning the clemency case has been opened, and the petition is under review.

The Office of the Pardon Attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A former technology executive walks toward a courthouse surrounded by relatives ahead of a major legal decision.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives with her family and partner Billy Evans for her sentencing at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2022. (Brittany Hosea-Small/Reuters / Reuters)

Holmes was convicted in 2022 of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on investors and three counts of committing fraud on individual investors, which involved wire transfers totaling more than $140 million.

She was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and is scheduled for release in December 2031.

"Her sentence reflects the audacity of her massive fraud and the staggering damage she caused," said U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds at the time.

Elizabeth Holmes sits under studio lighting during a live business news broadcast.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Sept. 29, 2015. (David Orrell/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 and falsely claimed the company had developed a revolutionary fingerstick blood-testing device, despite knowing the technology did not work reliably.

Prosecutors said she lived a lavish lifestyle, including living in a $15 million mansion and traveling in a Theranos-paid private jet.

She was named by Time as one of the "100 Most Influential People" in 2015 and graced the covers of Fortune, Forbes, Inc. and Glamour.

Holmes' request adds to a growing list of clemency petitions under review. As of Jan. 21, Trump has issued 92 pardons and 23 commutations, according to the Office of the Pardon Attorney's website.