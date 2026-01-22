Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asks Trump to commute sentence

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has filed a request asking President Donald Trump to commute her federal prison sentence, according to the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney.

The commutation request was filed in 2025 and is currently listed as pending, meaning the clemency case has been opened, and the petition is under review.

The Office of the Pardon Attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Holmes was convicted in 2022 of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on investors and three counts of committing fraud on individual investors, which involved wire transfers totaling more than $140 million.

She was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and is scheduled for release in December 2031.

"Her sentence reflects the audacity of her massive fraud and the staggering damage she caused," said U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds at the time.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 and falsely claimed the company had developed a revolutionary fingerstick blood-testing device, despite knowing the technology did not work reliably.

Prosecutors said she lived a lavish lifestyle, including living in a $15 million mansion and traveling in a Theranos-paid private jet.

She was named by Time as one of the "100 Most Influential People" in 2015 and graced the covers of Fortune, Forbes, Inc. and Glamour.

Holmes' request adds to a growing list of clemency petitions under review. As of Jan. 21, Trump has issued 92 pardons and 23 commutations, according to the Office of the Pardon Attorney's website.