DeSantis touts Florida's low unemployment rate, insists state is 'outperforming the nation'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the Sunshine State has an unemployment rate of 2.6% — the lowest among the top 10 largest states in the nation.

"Between January and March of 2023, Florida saw a record 37.9 million visitors, the largest volume of visitors ever recorded in a single quarter," the governor's office stated in a press release. "In April 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for the fourth consecutive month, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the national rate of 3.4 percent."

Since November 2020, Florida's statewide unemployment rate has remained lower than the national rate, which currently sits at around 3.4%.

"Through strong economic policy and strategic investments, Florida is outperforming the nation and providing more opportunity for its citizens, resulting in more than 200,000 new business formations this year alone and an unemployment rate near an all-time low," DeSantis said. "In Florida, we are combatting negative national economic headwinds by promoting policies that support Florida businesses and families and attract record numbers of tourists every day."

DeSantis' office noted that the Florida labor force in April 2023 was 10,960,000 — an increase of 5.8% since February 2020.

"Between April 2022 and April 2023, Florida’s total private sector employment grew by 336,200 jobs (4.1 percent), which is faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 2.7 percent during the same time period," the governor's office said.

Meredith Ivey, the acting secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), attributed the low unemployment rate to DeSantis' "bold leadership" and policies.

"Florida’s low unemployment rate of 2.6 percent — the lowest among the top 10 largest states in the nation — is a testament to Governor DeSantis’ bold leadership," Ivey said in a statement. "Governor DeSantis’ Freedom First policies are helping Florida businesses continue to create jobs and Floridians feel confident in the meaningful job opportunities available to them, ensuring the economic prosperity of the great state of Florida and its residents."

In April 2023, the professional and business services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 10,900 jobs (+0.7 percent) from the previous month, followed by education and health services with 7,100 jobs (+0.5 percent) and financial activities with the addition of 2,700 jobs (+0.4 percent).

"Florida’s labor force grew over-the-year by 2.3 percent (+248,000), faster than the national labor force growth rate of 1.7 percent," the press release stated. "In April 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 0.3 percent (+38,000), while the national labor force declined by less than 0.1 percent over the month. In April 2023, total private employment increased by 18,200 (+0.2 percent), growth on par with the national rate of change."

Dana Young, who serves as the president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, also praised the news, saying the first quarter estimates revealed that 2023 is "on track to continue Florida’s outstanding performance in welcoming visitors."

"Each quarter shows that Florida is the most sought-after destination for visitors and we are excited to continue our efforts in welcoming more throughout the year," Young said. "VISIT FLORIDA is proud of the work we have done with our partners in sharing Florida’s sunshine with the world and we thank Governor DeSantis for his unwavering support of our organization and the tourism industry."

Despite the low unemployment number, DeSantis' office noted that there were "many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 464,000 jobs posted online."

DeSantis' comments on the new unemployment numbers for the state come ahead of his expected announcement next week that he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

The popular two-term conservative governor will file formal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission next week to declare his candidacy for president, sources familiar with the governor's decision confirmed to Fox News. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The filing by DeSantis will coincide with his meeting next week in Miami, Florida, with top financial backers, one source told Fox Digital. By law, DeSantis, who has served as governor of the state since 2019, cannot receive or ask for contributions for a presidential campaign unless he has formally declared his candidacy.

