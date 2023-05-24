DeSantis campaign raises $1M in one hour after White House launch, spokesman says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign raised $1 million in one hour Wednesday following his 2024 presidential announcement.

Bryan Griffin, who recently served as the Republican governor's spokesman before resigning last week to join his political operation, said the funds were raised online.

"There was so much enthusiasm for Governor DeSantis' vision for our Great American Comeback that he literally busted up the internet," Griffin tweeted. "Washington is next. $1 million raised online in one hour... and counting!"

DeSantis launched his long-anticipated White House bid Wednesday, following months of buildup, calling it the "Great American Comeback."

"Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders," DeSantis said in his announcement video, which was shared first with Fox News on Wednesday.

"Decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for. Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved it can be done," DeSantis said in the just over minute-long video.

DeSantis will face off against former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination and has been in the top tier of contenders behind Trump.

The governor is sitting on a massive war chest he built during last year’s gubernatorial reelection campaign.

DeSantis set a gubernatorial fundraising record in the 2022 cycle and had $110 million cash on hand in his fundraising committees at the start of the spring.

Trump began targeting DeSantis last fall, calling him a "RINO GLOBALIST" and referring to him as "DeSanctus."

