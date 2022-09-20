Denver’s cash handout to homeless is ‘terrible for inflation’ and ‘unsustainable’: CO GOP chair

Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown criticized the city of Denver's "Basic Income Project," which could give more than 140 homeless people up to $12,000 in cash in a pilot program, as "terrible" for inflation and "unsustainable" on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

KRISTI BURTON BROWN: It's terrible for inflation in Denver and in Colorado at large. Actually, right now, we are the state experiencing the highest rate of homelessness under complete Democrat control of Denver and our state, 15.6% homelessness here in Colorado. And as I'm sure you know, Maria, studies tie higher rates of homelessness to high costs of living. And here in Colorado, much of our cost of living and our housing costs are at least 2% above the national average in most states.

So when you can't even rent an apartment in Denver without spending nearly $2,000 a month, a 'no strings attached' of $1,000 a month, that's unsustainable and not going to come back to these people. It doesn't solve the problem. It doesn't get them in permanent housing and it doesn't help their families.

