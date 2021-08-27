Denmark to scrap COVID-19 restrictions

Denmark announced Friday that it will lift all remaining coronavirus restrictions on Sept. 10, with the apparent exception of regulations placed on unvaccinated foreign travelers.

The nation’s health ministry said the coronavirus is "no longer a critical threat to society" due to the country's high vaccination rate.

Denmark has reported that nearly 73 percent of its population has received the coronavirus vaccine, with more than 8.4 million two-stage doses administered so far, according to data tracked by Reuters.

"The epidemic is under control, we have record vaccination levels," Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement Friday. "That is why we can drop the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19."

Mandates on face coverings and bans on large groups of people have been lifted.

But travelers from countries identified as "yellow" nations, including the U.S. – where cases have been on the rise for weeks – are still required to provide a valid negative test before entering the country.

Vaccinated travelers do not need to worry about providing a negative test or quarantining upon arrival.

Denmark relied on the use of vaccination passports this winter as part of the country’s move to reopen the economy.

"The government has promised not to hold on to the measures any longer than was necessary, and there we are now. But even though we are in a good place right now, we are not out of the epidemic," the health minister warned. "And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society."

Denmark, which has a population of roughly 5.8 million people, reported over 341,000 cases during the pandemic and more than 2,500 deaths.