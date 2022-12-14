Expand / Collapse search
Sam Bankman-Fried

Democrats silent on returning millions in donations from Sam Bankman-Fried: Report

Bankman-Fried made over $40 million in campaign donations, second only to George Soros

Sam Bankman-Fried stole from investors: John Fishwick

Former U.S. attorney John Fishwick weighs in on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman- Fried's arrest and what cryptocurrency regulations could come into play on 'Kennedy.'

Two of the biggest Democratic beneficiaries of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's campaign donations reportedly won't say whether they plan to return the donations.

The House Majority PAC and the Senate Majority PAC together received $7 million from Bankman-Fried over the past two years, according to the Washington Post. Among Bankman-Fried's long list of charges are accusations that he conspired to violate campaign finance laws with eight-digit donations, raising questions for any political group that received funding from him.

Neither Democratic PAC would say whether it has plans to return any of the donations from Bankman-Fried, according to WaPo. Neither organization immediately responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi

In total, Bankman-Fried reportedly spent upward of $40 million on campaign donations in the 2022 midterm cycle, with the vast majority going to Democrats.

The disgraced crypto billionaire was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday evening, just as federal prosecutors in New York filed charges against him. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also filed charges against him on Tuesday.

In total, Bankman-Fried faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers; committing wire fraud on customers; conspiracy to commit wire fraud on lenders; committing wire fraud on lenders; conspiracy to commit commodities fraud; conspiracy to commit securities fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to defraud the US and violate campaign finance laws.

Patrick McHenry and Maxine Waters

Bankman-Fried was denied bail during a hearing in the Bahamas on Tuesday. He was scheduled to testify remotely to the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, but his arrest prevented his appearance.

U.S. authorities are seeking his extradition to American soil.