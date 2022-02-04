Democrats tout higher-than-expected January jobs numbers

Democrats are touting an unexpectedly positive jobs report Friday after the economy added 467,000 jobs last month – a number that's much higher than expected after a massive surge in coronavirus cases late last year.

"The Republicans who are rooting against the economy are the ones hardest hit," a Democratic aide told FOX Business. "They've been cheering against Joe Biden and Dems while we've created a record 7 million jobs in 12 months and 1.7 million over the last three months. There's work to be done, and Democrats are gonna do it while Republicans sit on the sidelines and quite literally cheer against America."

"The January jobs report is proof that Democrats’ economic policies are working and getting our economy back on track," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said.

"We need to sustain this momentum as we transition from the economic recovery phase to one of sustained, broadly felt growth," he continued. "It is essential that Congress not waste any time enacting further legislation to position American businesses, workers, families, and children in the best possible position to compete in the global economy and Make It In America."

US JOB GROWTH SOARS PAST EXPECTATIONS WITH 467,000 ADDED, SHAKING OFF OMICRON SURGE

The 467,000 increase in payrolls during January easily topped the 150,000 jobs gain forecast by Refinitiv economists. The unemployment rate, which is calculated based on a separate survey, ticked up slightly to 4%.

Further, the December increase in payrolls was revised upward from 199,000 to 510,000.

"467,000 jobs added in January, well above expectations," Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted. "Thank you to the American people. Thank you to @POTUS and@VP. Thank you American Rescue Plan. Democrats are fighting #ForThePeople."

"Today’s jobs report makes it clear: President Biden’s economic plan is working. The economy is booming, and continues to exceed expectations," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said. "Thanks to the work of Democrats who passed the American Rescue Plan, got more than 200 million Americans vaccinated, and tackled supply chain bottlenecks, the economy has created a record over 6.6 million jobs in 12 months, and 2021 was the greatest year of job creation under any president in history."

President Biden, in a tweet, highlighted that more than 6.6 million jobs have been created since he took office.

Republicans and conservatives are not giving the president credit for the jobs bump. Alfredo Ortiz, the CEO and president of the conservative Job Creators Network, said Friday that the positive numbers have more to do with Americans moving on from the pandemic.

"This is a good number, and it’s encouraging. It certainly shows Americans are tired of government-induced lockdowns, and a new Johns Hopkins study confirms what we knew all long: Lockdowns don’t help," Ortiz said. "Unfortunately, the damage has already been done. We were down 22.4 million jobs at the height of the pandemic. Many of those jobs have returned, thanks to Republican governors and their pro-freedom policies."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., the ranking member of the Joint Economic Committee, said that inflation is still eating away at Americans' paychecks even if they do have jobs.

"Thanks to runaway spending in Congress, inflation is handing most Americans a pay cut, and falling real wages have discouraged many from returning to work," he said. "The threat of vaccine mandates has caused more employers to separate the unvaccinated from their livelihoods."

Biden is set to speak publicly about the numbers later Friday morning.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.