Democratic Socialists invent ‘imaginary’ problems in US: Kennedy

I am so sick of hearing wealthy people complain about being rich, just like I don't want to hear a model complain about being too pretty or Joey Chestnut grousing about his great metabolism. When Warren Buffett and Bill Gates and Howard Schultz go on and on about how tough it is being a billionaire, I want to barf into my peasant satchel.

Bill Gates had the dumb nerve to say he's only paid 10 billion in taxes and added, "but I should have paid more!" go pay it, you muppet nerd! The IRS has a pretty straightforward website where you can make "contributions" any time you want, and they'll take your guilt money, no questions asked.

It's not about giving more money to the government, they're going to screw it up somehow and more money does not eradicate problems and make everything magically better.

Howard Schultz, when he was complaining the corporate tax rate is now *too low* and how he should be paying more taxes, went on to say people don't trust the government because they can't be certain money will be spent wisely.

Warren Buffett who has pledged to give away most of his fortune, admitted in a 2007 interview charitable foundations, like the one run by his family and Bill and Melinda Gates, do better work at lower costs than the government so he's making the case against his false altruism.

Where is this anti-success, anti-billionaire nonsense coming from?

The Czervik construction of Washington, Socialist, wealth-hating jelly beans like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. For an econ major, she's lousy at math as miss zero sum complains a system that produces billionaires is inherently flawed if there are still kids with ringworm in Alabama. She meant hookworm, she always seems to stumble when she recites some externally generated commie talking point, but the insinuation is somehow Warren Buffett gave Alabamian kids ringworm. He didn't! But you know who is working to cure Malaria?

Bill Gates and his tax free billions that are finding creative ways to sprinkle practical solutions on real problems, not just imaginary ones like Democratic Socialists invent in this country.

There are mutual and compounded benefits in an engaged, dynamic society that only proliferate in a free market.

Hopefully this stagnant, moldy Socialism will soon be tossed out as the fickle garbage it is. Until then the IRS is standing by for those cards and letters from the billionaire boys club.