What is the biggest threat to the US? Some 2020 Democrats think it's China

President Trump and a handful of Democratic presidential hopefuls are in rare agreement: They believe that China represents one of the biggest threats to the U.S.
During the first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, four candidates -- when asked by the moderators what they think the biggest threat to the U.S. is -- called out China.
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. all listed China as one of the main geopolitical risks to the U.S.
The Democrats joined Trump, a fierce critic of the Asian superpower, in doing so. As recently as Wednesday morning, the president was slamming China for intentionally devaluing its currency and taking advantage of the U.S.
“They have taken advantage of us as a country for so long,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “They’re so far ahead. On average this country is losing more than $500 billion a year with China.”
Not all Democrats listed out China as the biggest threat, however. Here’s a look at all of the responses:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Climate change
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Nuclear proliferation and climate change
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas
Climate change
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
China and conflict in the Middle East, specifically Iran
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro
China
Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.
China and the threat of nuclear war
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii
Risk of nuclear war
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio
China
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Russia and election interference
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Donald Trump
