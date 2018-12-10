Democrat Ocasio-Cortez slams Harvard over lawmaker orientation

Newly elected New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter over the weekend to criticize an orientation held at Harvard for freshman lawmakers as a “pro-corporate lobbying project,” lacking labor and grassroots representation.

In a post on social media, Ocasio-Cortez specifically called out the program, offered by Harvard’s Kennedy School, for allegedly supporting tax cuts and opposing a $15 minimum wage.

In response to a tweet from a Washington Post reporter – which detailed lobbyist attendance – Ocasio-Cortez added the freshman members of Congress did not know which panelists were “hired lobbyists.”

A spokesperson for Harvard’s Kennedy School did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

In a press release, the Kennedy School called the program for the 116th Congress “a bipartisan orientation,” which included three days of “off-the-record” panels and discussions with Harvard administrators, business leaders and government officials.

The orientation has occurred after every congressional election since 1972. This year’s speakers included Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and former National Economic Council director and Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has referred to herself as a Democratic Socialist, supports progressive policies like Medicare for all, abolishing ICE, housing for all and a federal jobs guarantee.

She announced last week she would be paying her interns $15 per hour. Young staffers in these positions are sometimes offered no compensation.